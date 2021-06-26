After Trump accuses him of ‘cover-up,’ a Wisconsin Republican hires a conservative ex-judge to conduct an election audit.

About 15 hours after former President Donald Trump accused him and other GOP lawmakers of participating in a “cover-up,” Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, announced he was hiring a conservative former state Supreme Court judge to review the 2020 election results in the Midwestern state.

Trump and a number of hardline friends continue to believe that President Joe Biden and the Democrats “rigged” or “stolen” the 2020 election. Despite the fact that these accusations have been exhaustively fought and completely debunked, Republican politicians and officials around the country continue to call for more investigations and audits of the November election results.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Vos said on Saturday that Michael Gableman, who served on the Wisconsin Supreme Court from 2008 to 2018, would be a member of the state’s election review. The audit will not be a “political effort,” according to the Republican member, who said that state officials were looking for “fairness and honesty.” According to the Associated Press, Vos stated that the investigation would look at “vote irregularities.”

Gableman’s name was announced during the state GOP convention in Wisconsin Dells, about 15 hours after Trump issued an official statement criticizing Vos and other GOP officials.

In a Friday evening statement, Trump claimed that “Wisconsin Republican leaders Robin Vos, [President of the Wisconsin Senate] Chris Kapenga, and [Majority Leader of the Wisconsin Senate] Devin LeMahieu are working hard to cover up election malfeasance in Wisconsin.”

“Don’t be fooled by their lies! These REPUBLICAN ‘leaders’ must rise to the occasion and support the people who elected them by conducting a thorough inquiry. If they don’t, I’m confident they’ll be primaried and removed from office quickly,” the former president predicted.

Later, Vos told the Journal Sentinel that Trump was “misinformed,” and that an audit of the data was in the works. “We’re already doing a forensic investigation. “I believe this is one of those instances where the president’s staff has misled him or he hasn’t seen the media reports,” Vos added.

The assembly speaker has already engaged three retired Wisconsin police officers to look into the election results in 2020. These previous policemen will be able to help. This is a condensed version of the information.