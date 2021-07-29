After towing his car in his $50-a-month parking spot, a man divides opinion.

Finding a parking spot might be difficult, but there’s nothing more aggravating than arriving home from work to find someone else has taken your spot. This is what occurred to Tyjai Huddleston, an Oregon man who returned from an eight-hour shift with nowhere to park his car.

Huddleston, 20, posted a video to TikTok, claiming that he had no choice but to call a tow truck to get the renegade vehicle off the road.

“I didn’t want to be a Karen,” he said in his video, which has been viewed over 13 million times. However, our rent is $50 each month. Sorry, friend, but I’ll have to take this.”

“They parked in our space, therefore we decided to call the tow company for the first time,” the on-screen text in the video, which was posted on July 13, stated. We had to park like this until they arrived, which took two and a half hours. I wish the owner had come out to see how they reacted. “Goodbye.”

As the final camera showed his car placed in its proper spot, Huddleston said, “Thank you.”

However, his decision to hire a tow truck has caused so much controversy among TikTok users that he has since released three more clips to explain himself.

“So I reside here in Oregon, where parking is horrible,” he stated in one. Horrible, to say the least. And there are only a few visitor places in the complex where I live.

“So, I can see someone parking in someone else’s spot for a short period of time, y’know. This isn’t the case, though. I finish an eight-hour shift and am ready to go home, relax, and unwind. When I arrive at my building, I see that my parking spot has been taken by someone else.

“So, you know, I’m not really furious, I’m not really frustrated; I’m really chill about it. The only problem is that I have no idea where I’m going to park. I’ve seen a number of folks being towed. So, why would I risk having my car towed because someone else is parking in the place that I pay for? It’s incomprehensible.”

