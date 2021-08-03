After three people were shot dead at home in South Carolina, police are looking for a man with a neck tattoo.

After three individuals were killed in South Carolina, a manhunt is underway for a suspect with neck tattoos.

Officers were dispatched to a gunshot in Greenwood County on Monday. Jeffrey David Powell is accused of killing one man, wounding two women, and shooting a child.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, “the status of the victims as well as the motive for the shooting are unknown at this time.”

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Department issued the following statement regarding Powell’s ongoing manhunt.

“Be on the lookout for a 36-year-old white male who stands six feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. On the front of his neck, the male suspect has a huge tattoo. This individual is thought to be armed and dangerous. Please do not approach anyone who meets this description. “Call 911 immediately.”

Powell’s tattoo is a star in the middle of his neck with lines running down each side.

People on social media reacted to the manhunt announcement with a variety of thoughts and sentiments.

“Praying for everybody involved,” one Facebook user wrote.

“God heal our nation and allow people to turn away from their bad ways,” another person stated.

WYFF 4 News spoke with a local citizen who lives near the incident scene.

Furman Greene said, “I’m trying to stay around the house until they find this guy because you never know.” “Praying for all the victims, families, and everyone. All I want is for this guy to be apprehended. They must apprehend him.”

Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly told WYFF 4 News that all people involved have a relationship, but further information about the incident is being obtained. The motivation for the brutal crime has yet to be revealed by police.

Since 2020, there has been an increase in violent crimes in South Carolina. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Deputy Chief Stan Smith told WLTX News, “We’re seeing an unprecedented level of violent crime.” “If we continue on our current path, our murder rates will be significantly higher than they have ever been, which is concerning to us.”

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported 42 shootings between January and June of 2020, with 10 people killed. There were 68 at the same time period this year. This is a condensed version of the information.