After their father is shot and killed while driving, two boys steer the car off a Texas highway.

After their father was shot in the head while driving, two boys, ages 8 and 6, had to safely navigate a car off a Texas motorway.

The event happened around 10:40 p.m. on Friday on Houston’s I-10 East Freeway, according to KHOU 11.

The father, who was 29, was shot by a bullet while traveling westbound on the highway in his Toyota Sequoia. His sons spotted their father slumping in his seat and were compelled to come to a halt.

They later informed Houston Police that their father had been struck by a rock.

According to KHOU, the boys directing themselves to safety was a “miracle.”

The two boys were able to park the car in a center strip lot just off the motorway, where they exited and sought assistance.

They were spotted by a woman exiting a local Chili’s restaurant, who assisted in calling 911. A local cop working an additional shift at a nearby movie theater was able to keep the situation under control until more authorities arrived.

The family members involved in the incident have not been identified. The father died as a result of the gunshot wound. His sons were unharmed.

What transpired in this instance is still a mystery to Houston police. There are no specifics about any probable suspects or their vehicles.

“We don’t know if it was just road rage or if someone was out to get these people,” Houston Police Lieutenant R. Willkens told ABC 13. “So, please say a prayer for their family. Right now, the kids are safe.”

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

The Houston Police Department has been contacted by this website to check whether there have been any developments in the case.

