After the Xi Summit, Biden clarifies that the United States does not support Taiwan’s independence from China.

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the US will not support Taiwan’s separation from China.

The statement comes only one day after Vice President Joe Biden reaffirmed his position during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The president told reporters in New Hampshire, where he was pushing the newly signed $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, that “nothing” will change in terms of US policy on Taiwan.

“Nothing occurs. We’re not going to make any changes to our policy, “Biden stated to the press. When asked about the US position on Taiwan, President Obama clarified that independence was not something his government supported.

“I stated that ‘they,’ Taiwan, must make a decision. That is not the case with us. And we’re not supporting independence; rather, we’re encouraging them to follow the Taiwan Act to the letter “Biden went on. “That is exactly what we are doing. Allow them to make their own decisions. Period.” “It’s self-contained. It is self-contained and makes its own decisions “Added the president.

Biden informed the press that he and Xi spoke for 3 1/2 hours on a wide range of issues, and that he told Xi that “[the United States]is going to adhere by the rules of the road.”

During another press conference with reporters, a senior White House official backed up the non-independence position. In addition, the US “strongly opposes unilateral actions to change the status quo or threaten peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” according to a summary of the Biden-Xi discussion. Biden indicated during a CNN town hall in October that if Taiwan was invaded, the US would come to its help, breaking with previous traditions.

The president appeared to be alluding to legislation that authorizes the provision of equipment and arms to Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, but does not commit to sending troops to its coasts.

Despite this, it was claimed in early October that covert American forces were stationed on the island to assist in the training of Taiwanese military in the event of a Chinese invasion.

This heightened tensions between the United States and China, particularly after a number of Chinese military jets were observed off the coast of Taiwan. These tensions were reportedly brought up at Biden and Xi’s meeting on Monday.

