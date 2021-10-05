After the woman’s disappearance, the house of the accused kidnapper burns down.

As investigators continue to look into the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater, a Missouri residence belonging to an accused kidnapper burned down on Monday night.

The property in question belongs to James Phelps, 58, and Timothy Norton, 56, who were both recently jailed. Both men are charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with Rainwater’s case and are due in court on Tuesday.

The building, which was located near the town of Lebanon, Missouri, burned to the ground, according to Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice of Springfield’s KYTV. The inquiry into the fire will be assisted by the state fire marshal. The bomb squad from the Springfield Fire Department was also on the site, assisting in the detonation of a suspicious device discovered there.

Rainwater, 33, has been missing since July, and her disappearance was reported on August 25. According to KYTV, an anonymous source gave multiple images to the FBI in Kansas City last month, which local investigators later identified as Rainwater, who was seen partially naked and kept in a cage.

According to the anonymous source, the missing woman is being held on a location near Lebanon. Phelps and Norton were apprehended shortly after.

According to KYTV, investigators discovered comparable photos of Rainwater on Phelps’ phone after getting a search warrant. He confirmed that the missing woman had been staying with him while recovering from an unidentified adversity, but that he had not seen her since she left in July. He claimed she fled in the middle of the night, getting into a car parked at the end of his driveway.

In late July, however, Norton revealed to investigators that he assisted Phelps in restraint Rainwater.

Investigators have kept quiet about what they discovered on Phelps’ property before it caught fire. The FBI was contacted for comment by this website, but no response was received before publishing.

Other troubling revelations regarding Phelps have surfaced in recent months, in addition to the images. Bob Hostetler, a neighbor who lives about a mile from the burned-down house, told WNCN that he spoke with Phelps once in the past year and had heard reports about him indulging in cannibalism and murder on social media. The authorities have yet to respond to the rumors.

“He’s been arrested, as has everyone else who might be involved,” says the source. This is a condensed version of the information.