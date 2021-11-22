After the Waukesha Parade tragedy, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies have asked for prayers, claiming that their members have been ‘impacted.’

After a car drove through a Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, injuring at least 23 people, including children, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a choreographed dance/pompom parade ensemble, begged the public for prayers on Sunday evening.

According to local television, at around 4:40 p.m. local time, a red SUV sped through a barrier and slammed into a throng, knocking over at least 40 people.

The unfortunate tragedy injured eleven adults and twelve children, who were promptly transferred to six local hospitals for treatment.

Police have verified “several” fatalities, but have not published the exact number of those killed in the incident.

The driver allegedly collided with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, according to WISN 12.

“Thank you for your concern regarding the Dancing Grannies in Milwaukee. Members of the group and volunteers were affected, and we’re waiting to hear how they’re doing. Please remember the Grannies, all those who were hurt, and all those who witnessed this terrible occurrence in your prayers “In a statement posted on Facebook, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies said.

At a press conference, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson described the situation as “extremely terrible” and “chaotic.”

According to Thompson, a suspicious vehicle has been recovered, and police have apprehended a “person of interest.” No information about a possible motivation has been revealed by the police.

The incident was described by Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly as a “terrible, pointless tragedy.”

At the news conference, Reilly added, “I walked in the parade at the beginning.” “I noticed the cheerful kids sitting on the curb. Behind their youngsters, I saw happy parents. I can still make out the happy faces. Our community celebrates with a parade.” First responders and spectators “who acted immediately to help,” according to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. “Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight, as well as all the children, families, and community members who have been affected by this senseless act,” the governor stated in a statement posted on Twitter. “I appreciate the first responders and those who acted immediately to assist, and we’re in contact with local partners while we wait for additional details.” The White House said in a statement that it was “closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha” and that “our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by this awful occurrence.” This is a condensed version of the information.