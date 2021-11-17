After the Virginia election, Fox News reduced their coverage of critical race theory.

According to a research, Fox News’ coverage of critical race theory has dropped dramatically since Glenn Youngkin’s governor election victory in Virginia.

According to statistics from the GDELT Project, Fox News increased their coverage of the academic notion that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and laws and helps preserve the dominance of white people in society in the months leading up to the governor election in Virginia.

After nearly flattening in September, the number of times Fox News allocated at least 15 seconds of airtime to critical race theory began to rise in October.

The station’s coverage peaked for the year on November 4, one day after Youngkin was proclaimed the winner in Virginia, before dropping to nearly nothing by mid-November.

According to the findings, Fox and Friends was the show that spent the most time addressing critical race theory between July and November, followed by The Ingraham Angle and Life Liberty Levin.

This year, Fox News spent substantially more time on critical race theory than competitors CNN and MSNBC.

However, the network’s coverage of critical race theory has not come to an end.

On Tuesday, Fox and Friends interviewed a woman who said she reported a “terrorist threat” made during a school board meeting in Texas by a Black father who supports critical race theory.

“For those that have an issue with critical race theory equity, this is something I fight for, for my children,” Malikk Austin said during a board hearing last week for the Fort Worth Independent School District.

“How dare you come out here and talk about what my grandfather and father went through?” The lynching, injustice, and Jim Crow are still present in my children’s lives.

Austin added, “We are not our forefathers.” “I’ve got over 1,000 troops ready to deploy.” Youngkin made education a centerpiece of his campaign in Virginia, promising to prohibit critical race theory from being taught in schools despite no evidence that it is presently being discussed in K-12 classrooms.

Youngkin is preying on the fears of his parents. This is a condensed version of the information.