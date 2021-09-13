After the Vaccine Mandate, a top immunologist regrets voting for Joe Biden.

Because of the president’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, an immunologist has expressed sorrow for voting for Joe Biden.

Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, a former assistant professor of surgery at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, has claimed that inoculating Americans who already have antibodies from an illness is unnecessary.

Any endeavor to force Americans who had recovered from the virus to get vaccinated was, according to Noorchashm, “unscientific, unethical, and illegal!”

In announcing plans to force all private enterprises with 100 or more employees to have a COVID vaccine or get tested on a regular basis, he accused Biden of giving one of the most “destructive and divisive speeches” ever given by a president.

Biden has also said that all healthcare employees and federal contractors will be required to get vaccinated, potentially affecting over 100 million people.

Noorchashm criticized Biden and his administration in a series of tweets, claiming that he voted for him as a “McCain Republican.”

“It was an error, and I now regret it,” Noorchashm stated on September 10.

“Last night’s chest-beating news conference by @POTUS was one of the most destructive and divisive statements ever given by a US president who purports 2 B a well-reasoned uniter acting on science,” according to the White House.

September 10, 2021 — Hooman Noorchashm MD, PhD (@noorchashm)

“@POTUS, LET ME BE CLEAR: It is unscientific, unethical, and illegal to force any COVID-free American to be vaccinated against his or her choice! @WhiteHouse When it comes to already immune Americans, you’ve gone too far and are working in dangerous area. “Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop

“Natural Immunity is AT LEAST AS GOOD AS ‘Full Vaccination,’” he added. There’s no reason for @POTUS to deny COVID-recovered people automatic exemption!”

A Michigan State University employee is suing her employer over its vaccine obligation, and Noorchashm was recently mentioned in the lawsuit.

Those with COVID-19 antibodies, according to administrative associate Jeanna Norris, should be exempt from the immunization mandate.

