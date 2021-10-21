After the university suspended Greek activities, protesters gathered outside a Missouri fraternity.

According to the Associated Press, some 200 people gathered outside the Phi Gamma Delta house at the University of Missouri-Columbia on Wednesday to oppose the fraternity.

The rally took place when the university halted all fraternity activities, including social gatherings, after a freshman was sent to the hospital after attending a Phi Gamma Delta party.

Outside the fraternity home, some demonstrators chanted “Put an end to the hazing. We’re looking for justice “According to the Columbia Missourian,

“Hazing has been going on for far too long, and it shouldn’t take someone nearly dying for the institution to act,” said student Olivia Sommer.

The hospitalized freshman was discovered unresponsive early Wednesday, but no more information about his condition was immediately available, according to the Associated Press. According to a report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, an early investigation into the party found that several of the Phi Gamma Delta members present had eaten considerable amounts of alcohol.

In addition to the ban on fraternity social gatherings, the university’s Phi Gamma Delta chapter has been temporarily suspended. The university and the fraternity’s national headquarters both ordered the suspension.

The national president and spokesman for the fraternity did not immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press seeking comment on Thursday.

The Missouri University Police Department as well as the Office of Student Accountability and Support are still looking into the matter.

In a statement, Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for Student Affairs at Columbia, said, “We are highly concerned about the actions that were occurring at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.”

He stated that the measures put in place to ensure safety at fraternity gatherings would be thoroughly reviewed.

"Anyone found to have intentionally ignored or violated university regulations will be held accountable as part of the investigations," he stated. "Those people could face criminal prosecution as well." Conner Sibley, the president of Mizzou's Greek council and a senior at the university, said in a statement that the group is "in accord with the university's measures," adding that "nothing is more essential than the safety of the Mizzou community." The ban comes after last month's warnings to Columbia students about the possibility of tainted drinks on campus.