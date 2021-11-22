After the tragedy at the parade, Waukesha has closed schools and closed downtown roads, and the victims’ families have been notified.

The holiday season has started off on a tragic note in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where many people have been pronounced dead and others have been seriously injured after a vehicle rammed into a procession and sped down the parade route, causing injuries to others.

While many people in Waukesha seek answers, the school district has already announced that school would not be held on Monday.

In a statement, Waukesha school system administrator James Sebert stated, “At this time, we are working with the police department to further understand all of the tragic aspects of this unfortunate situation.”

As the holiday season kicks off this week with Thanksgiving, the school district will stay open for individuals who require counseling during this difficult time.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected, as well as everyone who observed the occurrence and our entire community,” Sebert added.

The driver of an SUV apparently raced through the crowd and slammed over some members of a marching band, predominantly young girls and some “dancing grannies,” during a holiday parade in Waukesha on Sunday night.

Multiple fatalities have been verified, according to Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson, but he did not provide many further specifics. According to Thompson, a person has been apprehended, and the car involved has been retrieved. Eleven adults and twelve children were sent to area hospitals.

There is no information on the identities of those slain or the driver’s motivation.

The crimson SUV slammed into a gathering around 4:40 p.m. local time, knocking over more than 40 individuals. According to local sources, the majority of the 23 injured were children.

Members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies made up a large portion of the victims.

“Thank you for your concern regarding the Dancing Grannies in Milwaukee. Members of the group and volunteers were affected, and we’re waiting to hear how they’re doing. Please remember the Grannies, all those who were hurt, and all those who witnessed this terrible occurrence in your prayers “The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies released a statement on Facebook.

This tragedy occurs just two days after Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old who shot and murdered protesters in Kenosha in 2020, was found not guilty. After the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot several times in the back by, protests occurred in 2020.