After the Texas law takes effect, House Democrats argue for abortion rights protections.

As Texas and other states take steps to curtail the legal right established in the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling, House Democrats on Monday set out to try to enact legislation that would entrench abortion rights in the country.

Representative Norma Torres, a California Democrat, told her colleagues at the start of a House Rules Committee hearing on Monday, “The radical and extremist Texas bill bans abortion before most women realize they are even pregnant.” “It allows vigilante justice and makes no exceptions for rape or incest.”

The Texas legislation prohibits abortions when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, and it went into effect this month after the Supreme Court rejected an attempt to halt it until legal challenges are resolved. For many women, this can happen as early as six weeks into their pregnancy, before they even realize they’re expecting.

It has sparked a debate between abortion rights activists who feel that the law, which creates a $10,000 civil claim against anybody who assists in an unlawful abortion, is overly restrictive, and anti-abortion rights activists who want other conservative states to follow suit.

With the support of the Biden administration, the US Department of Justice has filed an emergency legal challenge to the Texas law, alleging that it circumvents long-standing law by deputizing private persons to enforce the new limits rather than the government.

“I believe you’re all aware of the administration’s position on a woman’s right to choose, as evidenced by the Department of Justice’s announcement that they intend to file a lawsuit and challenge the Texas law given our commitment to protecting,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

Democrats and Republicans debated whether it was Congress’s job to re-emphasize the right to abortion through new legislation during the House panel’s hearing on Monday.

“This is part of a wider assault on women’s health and rights,” Torres said. “As individuals, 43 states have begun to whittle away at reproductive health care.” “It’s time to call it quits.”

Republicans, on the other hand, regard the Texas initiative and other states that are following suit as a method to prohibit abortion without breaking the law. This is a condensed version of the information.