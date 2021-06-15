After the Texas ERCOT Conservation Alert, Ted Cruz memes and jokes have exploded.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a Conservation Alert on Monday, urging Texans to save energy, spawning jokes and memes about Republican Senator Ted Cruz fleeing the state.

During a winter storm in February, Texas faced power disruptions, leaving millions of Texans without electricity or heat in frigid weather. Millions of people were also without safe water since more than 300 water treatment plants were out of commission and unable to purify the supply.

Cruz travelled to Cancun, Mexico, amid the Texas turmoil, causing a reaction. “With school postponed for the remainder of the week, our girls asked to go on a trip with friends,” Cruz said in a statement posted the day after the scandal erupted. I traveled down with them last night and am going back this afternoon because I wanted to be a good father.”

“In hindsight, if I had known how it would be seen, the reaction people would have, clearly I would not have done it,” he later told ABC13.

Cruz admitted that he had “second thoughts as soon as we departed” and could see why people were “upset.”

Texas is now in the midst of a new crisis, with ERCOT encouraging citizens to use electricity as little as possible today until Friday, June 18.

“A substantial number of forced generation outages combined with projected record electric use for the month of June has resulted in tight grid conditions,” according to a news statement.

“We will be undertaking a full review with generator owners to discover why so many units are out of service,” ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson stated. For this early in the summer season, this is unusual.”

Meanwhile, the outages have generated jokes and memes on social media about how Cruz will handle the situation, with many speculating that he will depart the state.

“Ted Cruz after receiving the ERCOT news,” wrote Twitter user @Bobbyisthatyou, who also tweeted a photoshopped photo of Cruz with suitcases.

Ted Cruz after hearing the ERCOT news. pic.twitter.com/LPNvWjXJqY

