After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, an Oklahoma mother assisted in the rescue of a female robotics team.

As evacuations in Afghanistan continue in the aftermath of the Taliban’s quick takeover, a mother from Oklahoma assisted in the rescue of members of an all-female Afghan robotics team.

Allyson Reneau initially met the group of 16 to 18-year-old girls in May 2019 at a Human to Mars summit in Washington, D.C., and they stayed in touch after that.

In an interview with NewsNation, she remarked, “They had so much fun, and we just stayed in touch for a couple of years.” “They had hoped to come to the United States to complete their engineering degrees and then return to their home nation at the time to make a difference.”

Reneau told Business Insider that the so-called “Afghan Dreamers” ladies had been texting her about the unfolding situation in Afghanistan for weeks until the 60-year-old awoke with the “overwhelming awful feeling that something was really wrong.”

“I had the impression they were in grave danger. And I couldn’t get rid of it,” she explained. “It was so obvious that I had no choice but to act.”

Reneau called an old roommate who lived in Qatar and worked for the embassy after encountering multiple barriers in her attempts to contact her senator and other local politicians.

The buddy was able to complete all of the necessary documentation in order to begin the process of evacuating the girls from Kabul.

Reneau learned on August 17 that ten of the girls had successfully boarded a commercial flight from Kabul to Doha, Qatar.

“I just got a text from one of the girls saying, ‘We did it.’ All of the emotions from two weeks of work, and continually running into a wall, and hiding your thoughts, and bearing your sentiments for the girls, it all hit me at once,” she explained.

In 2017, the all-girls team gained headlines for its participation in an international robotics competition held in Washington, D.C., after former President Donald Trump intervened to help the girls secure travel visas to compete in the United States.

The ladies are still deciding where they want to go after Doha, according to Reneau, but they’ve had a “abundance of scholarship offers from amazing universities” in the United States.

