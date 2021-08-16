After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, calls to impeach Joe Biden have become louder.

Following the withdrawal of the majority of the US military from Afghanistan and President Ashraf Ghani’s handover of power to the Taliban, calls to impeach US President Joe Biden have increased on social media.

On Twitter, Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former lawyer and former mayor of New York, slammed Biden, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“It’s such a bad #BidenDisaster that it could lead to a #IMPEACHBIDENNOW,” says one Twitter user. “Then #IMPEACHBIDENHARRIS will lead to #PelosiDisaster,” Giuliani tweeted late Sunday.

August 15, 2021 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani)

After the weekend’s events in Afghanistan, former Nevada GOP chairwoman Amy Tarkanian tweeted that Biden could no longer be called “Commander in Chief.”

“The Cabinet should trigger the 25th Amendment right away. If they refuse, Congress should consider impeaching him. “Keeping him as our Commander in Chief poses a national security risk,” Tarkanian warned.

Jerome Bell, a Trump supporter running for Congress in Virginia’s Congressional District, posted a screenshot of Biden allegedly lying about military information on Afghanistan on Twitter. Military intelligence apparently informed him that in the months preceding up to the US pullout, the Afghan army surrendered to the Taliban in “hundreds, if not thousands, all over the nation.” In a press conference on July 8, Biden stated that the Afghan military was capable of subverting the Taliban.

On Twitter, Jerome Bell said, “Boom. #ImpeachBiden.”

The White House has been approached for comment by this publication.

Trump, like Biden, backed the policy of withdrawing from Afghanistan.

After the Taliban invaded the presidential palace on Sunday night and announced the Afghan war to be finished, the streets of Kabul were silent on Monday.

At Kabul airport, confusion reigned as thousands of people attempted to exit the country, fearing Taliban punishment for their ties to the West and Ghani’s government.

Ghani later stated on Facebook that he chose to flee his nation in order to avoid carnage in a Taliban-controlled Kabul. If he had stayed, he claimed, “countless patriots would have been martyred, and the city of Kabul would have been destroyed.” Afghan television. This is a condensed version of the information.