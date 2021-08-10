After the suspect’s homemade firearm explodes, a Florida deputy loses two fingers.

When a sheriff’s officer in Florida tried to disarm a suspect with a homemade improvised pistol, the gadget detonated, shattering two of his fingers.

While dealing with 39-year-old suspect Marco Antonio Tolentino outside a Dundee motel on Sunday, August 8, Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Lawes, 33, received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Tolentino is accused of having a zip gun, which is a handmade firearm made up of two interlocking metal pipes that hold a single shotgun cartridge. The gadget is designed to fire a single projectile, in this example a 12-gauge shotgun buckshot cartridge, when squeezed together.

While tussling with the suspect to remove the device, the cop lost his fingers, causing it to fall apart and explode.

Deputies were dispatched to the Economy Motor Lodge after receiving allegations of a disturbance, and were then directed to a woman sitting on a bench at the nearby Monticello Motel.

Lawes noticed a man riding a bicycle without a light on while speaking with the woman.

Sheriff Grady Judd said Tolentino began acting strangely when Lawes was speaking to him, including giving him multiple names with “inappropriate” spellings, at a press conference on the “other kind of police involvement shooting.”

When Lawes asked the suspect if he had any weapons on him, he removed his shirt and displayed a metal pipe strung through his belt in his pocket.

The deputy then reached for the gadget, prompting the suspect to reach into his pocket to retrieve it as well.

“The deputy believes he is dealing with nothing more than a metal pipe. Sheriff Judd stated, “In fact, what he was dealing with was a homemade or improvised firearm.”

“When he grasped it with his left hand to keep Tolentino from drawing it out on him, it exploded and pierced through the deputy’s left hand.

“I’m sorry to inform you that as a result of that, the deputy has lost two fingers: his index and middle.”

Tolentino and Lawes were both rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are now in stable condition. Lawes should be able to return to duty once he is fully recovered, according to Judd. This is a condensed version of the information.