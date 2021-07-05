After the Surfside Collapse, more than $100,000 was raised for volleyball player Deven Gonzalez and her family.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to help a teen volleyball player and her family following the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida has earned more than $100,000.

On behalf of the Gonzalez family, who were inside the Champlain Towers South condominium building when it fell last month, the page was made on June 25.

Deven Gonzalez, sixteen, and her mother, Angela Gonzalez, plunged from the ninth to the fifth level. Deven and Angela were among the first people to be rescued from the wreckage. Deven Gonzalez’s father, Edgar Gonzalez, a local attorney, is still missing.

More than $106,000 has been raised for the Gonzalez family on the site at the time of publication.

The GoFundMe page stated, “Both Deven and Angela have suffered various injuries and are presently healing.” “Taylor, Deven’s older sister, was not in the building when it collapsed and has remained at their side while the family awaits word on Edgar’s recovery.”

Deven is described on the donations page as a “promising junior volleyball player” who aspires to play collegiate and professional volleyball.

The post adds, “The volleyball community and Deven’s Coach, Ashley Woods are rallying and asking for your help in supporting the Gonzalez family during their time of need.” “They are the kind of family who will roll up their sleeves and do whatever is required to assist somebody in a moment of need or disaster. We want to show them how much we care and that we adore them in return.”

According to the Associated Press, Deven’s first thought as she was being taken from the scene was to notify rescuers that she had a huge tournament coming up in a few days. She later apologized to her coach for skipping practice while in the hospital getting surgery.

Amy Morgan, her club coach, told the Associated Press, “I said, ‘Let’s focus on you right now and not volleyball.”

Following the building collapse on June 24, at least 27 individuals were killed, with another 118 still missing.

After officials became concerned about the tower’s stability, the rest of the 13-story structure was demolished in a controlled explosion on Sunday. Search and rescue activities were halted at 4 p.m. on Saturday to allow for the demolition.

