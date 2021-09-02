After the Supreme Court upholds Texas’ abortion law, Pelosi says the House will discuss reproductive rights.

After the Supreme Court failed to overturn a Texas statute prohibiting most abortions, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has promised to bring a reproductive rights measure to the floor.

Following this week’s events, the Democratic leader stated that codifying Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide, is a critical step for Congress to take.

Pelosi stated on Twitter, “The Court’s cowardly decision to support a flagrantly unlawful assault on women’s rights and health is astonishing.” “The House will consider Congresswoman Judy Chu’s Women’s Health Protection Act, which would make reproductive health care available to all women in the United States.”

The Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA) would establish federal safeguards against state legislation restricting abortion and making it more difficult for pregnant women to obtain care.

Pelosi called Texas’ new bill the “most radical, destructive abortion ban in half a century,” saying that “every woman has the fundamental right to essential health care.”

SB 8, as it’s also known, went into effect on Wednesday. It effectively forbids abortion anytime a “fetal heartbeat” can be detected, which is normally around six weeks of pregnancy, according to medical professionals and abortion rights groups.

The prohibition even applies to women who become pregnant as a result of rape or incest, with the exception of medical situations.

Abortion clinics and health-care providers have asked the Supreme Court to intervene in an emergency application. However, the court declined to halt the statute for the time being.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.