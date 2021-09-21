After the Supreme Court blocked the policy, Democrats introduced a bill to save the eviction moratorium.

After the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s eviction prohibition, Democrats are fighting once more to save the eviction moratorium.

Representative Cori Bush, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and others introduced the Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021 on Tuesday, which would allow the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to postpone evictions in the interest of public health.

In response to the coronavirus epidemic, the bill would require HHS to automatically prohibit evictions for all residential renters across the country. The moratorium would be in place for at least 60 days after the crisis ended.

“This pandemic is far from ended, and we must do everything we can to protect tenants from the hurt and trauma of wrongful eviction, which upends the lives of those trying to rebuild their lives,” Warren said in a statement.

The bill is a direct response to the high court’s decision last month, according to the MPs.

The court’s conservative majority removed the federal bar on evicting renters in a 6-3 decision. The ruling was a legal triumph for a group of landlords and Realtors who claimed the administration lacked the jurisdiction to prolong the embargo for areas severely afflicted by the virus until October 3.

The judges stated that the restriction had put millions of landlords across the United States in jeopardy by depriving them of payments with no guarantee of financial restitution.

The Supreme Court further stated that if a federal ban is to be maintained, “Congress must expressly sanction it.”

Following the court’s decision, progressives on Capitol Hill quickly called for congressional action. The White House also urged all bodies that can stop evictions from happening, such as city governments and local courts, to do so as soon as possible.

The legislation introduced this week will “save lives and give us more time: time for renters to receive financial assistance, time for the economy to fully recover, and time for the pandemic to finally come to an end,” according to Bush, who led the charge on extending the moratorium past its July 30 expiration date by sleeping outside the U.S. Capitol for several nights.

The Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021 presently has 38 House of Representatives supporters and five Senate sponsors.

