After the state dropped its “high transmission” status, Chicago removed California from the COVID travel list.

California was removed from Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory list on Tuesday, only days after it became the first state to eliminate its “high transmission” designation.

Puerto Rico was also removed off Chicago’s travel advisory list, in addition to California.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) noted in an update that “California and Puerto Rico were removed from the Travel Advisory this week because their daily COVID case rates have remained below 15 per 100,000 people for two consecutive weeks.” “States are removed from the Travel Advisory if their COVID case rate is less than 15 per 100,000 population for two weeks in a row.”

Connecticut and the District of Columbia were removed off Chicago’s travel alert list last week because they had fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 population. Both were, however, reinstated on the city’s list this week.

According to WMAQ-TV in Chicago, CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said, “The states on the Travel Advisory might change from week to week, but one thing that does not change is the fact that if you want to travel freely without having to get tested or self-quarantine for a week, get vaccinated.” “Having all of your vaccinations up to date when you travel is like having a TSA pre-check – it’s not a free pass, and you still need to be cautious and follow all safety requirements to keep yourself and others safe, but it certainly makes things easier and you’ll have less worries.”

Any unvaccinated person coming in Chicago from a state on the list should “get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days,” according to the travel alert.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, California became the first state in the US to fall below the “high” transmission level of the new coronavirus less than a week ago (CDC).

On September 15, the CDC released a map showing California as the only state with “substantial” COVID-19 community distribution. The CDC chart labeled 49 other states as red, indicating that they had “high” transmission.

According to the CDC, a state is considered to have “high” community transmission of COVID-19 when there are 100 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000. This is a condensed version of the information.