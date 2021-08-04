After the slayings of two women, Atlanta police deny the city has a serial killer on the loose.

Atlanta police are concerned that a social media post claiming the city has a serial killer on the loose is causing dread among citizens.

According to WSB-TV, a social media post claiming a serial murderer in Atlanta is killing and mutilating women has been shared thousands of times.

In Atlanta, it appears like a serial killer is on the loose. This is a terrifying image. twitter.com/s3qMpQovnw

July 31, 2021 — Babyface Killa (@vmasterevan)

The allegations come from the “Piedmont park murder,” in which 40-year-old Katie Janness and her dog were discovered on July 28.

According to authorities, Janness was discovered with multiple stab wounds at Piedmont Park.

Atlanta Police linked this website to a statement released on July 30 in response to rumors and misinformation, in which they claim, “There have been many rumors and much speculation surrounding this case, both among members of the public and internally.” Many of the facts are incorrect, and some are absolutely false.”

The FBI “is aiding with the investigation,” according to a police news release, “but we are not disclosing additional information on their role.”

According to the statement, “Our Homicide Investigators are among the best in the business.” “They treat each of their cases with the utmost seriousness, devoting endless hours to identifying and apprehending those guilty. This investigation is highly important to us all, and our investigators are continuing to work around the clock to find out who is involved.”

When the FBI becomes engaged in a murder investigation, it is usually a severe matter. It appears that Atlanta is home to a serial killer. The murder in Piedmont Park was far more severe than what they are revealing to us.

July 31, 2021 — annamariesarai (@annamariesarai)

Anyone with information on Janness’ murder is being offered a $10,000 prize; call APD Homicide at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS with any information.

The popular social media post also claimed that Katie Janness’ death was linked to the death of 18-year-old Tori Lang, who was discovered on Thursday near Yellow River Park.

For further details, this website contacted Gwinnett County Police, who verified that homicide detectives were looking into the matter, but that there was no connection between the two incidents. This is a condensed version of the information.