After the shooting of Ella French, Chicago cops turn their backs on Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

When Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed them in a hospital following the shooting of two officers on Saturday night, about 30 Chicago police officers reportedly turned their backs on her.

Officer Ella French was slain when cops in West Englewood were shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop at 9 p.m. on Saturday. At the University of Chicago Medical Center, her spouse is still fighting for his life.

The Chicago Sun-Times stated that when Lightfoot approached a big group of grieving policemen on the 7th floor of the hospital hours after the shooting, they “performed the about-face,” citing two witnesses.

One of the insiders told the publication that it appeared to be choreographed.

According to the Sun-Times, it happened after the male officer’s father, a veteran Chicago cop, shouted at Lightfoot when she sought to talk to him.

According to one account, she listened and treated him with dignity while he blamed her for what transpired.

The mayor’s office said in a statement that “emotions run high and that is to be anticipated in a time of sadness.”

“The mayor spoke with a variety of policemen that awful night and sensed the overriding attitude was concern for their deceased colleagues,” the statement continued.

“Now is not the time for divisive and destructive rhetoric or reporting, as the mayor indicated yesterday. This is a time for us as a city to come together. We share a common enemy, which is the environment that breeds violence and its manifestations, notably illicit guns and gangs.”

Lightfoot declared an official day of mourning and stated all city buildings’ flags would be lowered to half-staff at a press conference on Sunday.

She also called for an end to the squabbles over police reform, and for police critics to “simply stop.”

“Some think we don’t do enough for the cops and that we’re preventing them from doing their jobs,” she explained.

"Others argue that we do too much for the cops and that we never hold them accountable for their actions, especially in Black and brown communities. To all of this, I say put a stop to it. Simply said, quit. We don't need this perpetual struggle in our lives.