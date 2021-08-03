After the sexual harassment report, Nancy Pelosi has called on Andrew Cuomo to resign.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been called to resign by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after investigators found that he sexually harassed several women and created a hostile work environment.

“A full and unbiased investigation into the charges against Governor Cuomo has been concluded under Attorney General Letitia James,” Pelosi said in a statement. “As always, I applaud the women who stood up to voice their minds.”

She went on to say, “Recognizing his passion for New York and respect for the job he holds, I urge on the Governor to resign.”

Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, according to a report released Tuesday by the New York attorney general’s office. According to James, the governor and his top staff took steps to retaliate against at least one former employee who accused him of inappropriate behavior.

Cuomo refuted the allegations made by investigators, saying in a taped statement that he never improperly touched anyone or made sexual advances.

Cuomo stated, “I am the same person in public as I am in private.” “You’ve seen me do it on TV throughout all of my briefings and for the last 40 years. I make an effort to put folks at ease. I make an effort to make them laugh and connect with them. And I make an effort to express my gratitude and friendship. I now recognize that there are generational or cultural perspectives that I had previously overlooked. And I’ve taken something away from it.”

Following the release of the study, calls for Cuomo’s resignation grew louder, and some state legislators urged impeaching the top Democrat.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.