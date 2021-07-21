After the Senate tussle, Rand Paul wants a ‘criminal’ investigation of Dr. Fauci.

Following a heated discussion with Dr. Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Rand Paul has stated that he will seek a criminal investigation into the infectious diseases chief.

According to the Kentucky senator, the infectious diseases chief lied to Congress about financing for a Chinese facility tied to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Paul speculates that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) supported “gain of function” research at a Wuhan lab—a technique that includes strengthening a virus in a lab to assess its potential impact in the real world.

“Senator Paul, you have no idea what you are talking about,” Fauci stated sternly. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) also told the Senate committee that the research Paul was referring to “was determined as not having gain-of-function by qualified professionals up and down the chain.”

The National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases have stated that they support grants to study viruses in bats and mammals, but that they have never approved any grant for gain-of-function research on coronaviruses that would increase their transmissibility or lethality in humans.

However, Paul backed up his claims on Fox News, saying host Sean Hannity that the NIH “financed the Wuhan lab” under Fauci’s direction and that “he has at least tangential responsibility” for the pandemic’s severity.

On Tuesday night, he told Sean Hannity, “I will be sending a letter to the Department of Justice, requesting a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress.”

“We have hundreds of scientists lined up to state that the study he was supporting was gain-of-function,” Paul added, accusing Fauci of attempting to “hide his tracks and his relationship to the Wuhan lab.”

Paul noted that there is still some speculation over whether [Covid-19] originated in the lab, but that Fauci was “lying” about supporting gain-of-function research and “should be penalized.”

Paul’s assertions were met with a resounding denial by Fauci on Tuesday.

“I strongly despise the deception you are now disseminating, senator,” he told the Senate committee on health, education, labor, and pensions.

“It’s molecularly impossible for those viruses to produce SARS-CoV-2.” Fauci continued,

“You’re insinuating that our actions resulted in the deaths of folks. Senator, if anyone is lying here, it is you.”

