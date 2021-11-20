After the Rittenhouse verdict, Rep. Cawthorn tells his supporters to “Be Armed, Be Dangerous.”

Following Kyle Rittenhouse’s not guilty verdict, Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina advised his Instagram followers to be “armed” and “dangerous.”

“My friends, Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty. You have the right to self-defense “In a video shared to his Instagram stories on Friday, Cawthorn said. “Be dangerous, be armed, and be moral.” Madison Cawthorn offers Kyle Rittenhouse a “internship,” claims he isn’t guilty, and advises fans to “be armed and violent.” pic.twitter.com/m3EHnp5EOD November 19, 2021 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) “Kyle, if you want an internship, reach out to me,” said a caption at the bottom of Cawthorn’s video. In the killings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and other offenses on Friday. On August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse shot and killed the men during a rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

In the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz, Rittenhouse was also found not guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. According to Rittenhouse, he shot the men in self-defense.

Cawthorn isn’t the only Republican in Congress who has backed Rittenhouse. Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida and Paul Gosar of Arizona have also offered internships to the 18-year-old.

"I definitely hope [Rittenhouse] gets a not guilty verdict because, you know what, Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a very decent congressional intern," Gaetz remarked in a November 18 interview with right-wing media site Newsmax. "We might contact him to see if he'd be interested in assisting the country in other ways." Gosar tweeted on Friday morning, "For #KyleRittenhouse, justice has been served, and he has been entirely exonerated. Obviously, self-defense, as I stated last year. I'm going to arm wrestle @mattgaetz for Kyle's internship."

19 November 2021 Following Rittenhouse's decision, Gaetz tweeted, "Kyle Rittenhouse didn't do anything wrong. ALL CHARGES WERE DISMISSED! Do BLM now…" Right-wing leaders like Gaetz and others have accused Black Lives Matter demonstrators of.