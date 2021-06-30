After the release of the email, Jim Jordan claims that Dr. Fauci is now “afraid” to discuss COVID.

Following the revelation of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails, Ohio congressman Jim Jordan claimed that he is unwilling to talk publicly about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jordan told Newsmax that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is “afraid of something” after he declined to attend a House hearing on COVID-19’s origins on Tuesday, which was attended only by Republicans.

Following the publication of thousands of Fauci’s emails as part of a Freedom of Information Act request by a number of media sites, Jordan, like many other GOP figures, chastised him.

Fauci, who had already been under fire from Republicans during the pandemic, was accused of knowing the virus could have been created and leaked from a facility in Wuhan, China, before officially acknowledging it.

The allegations revolve around an email Fauci made on January 31, 2020, to Scripps Research’s Kristian G. Andersen, in which he warned that the virus “[could]look manufactured.”

Jordan told Newsmax presenter Grant Stinchfield, “You couldn’t spend a day without seeing Dr. Fauci on the news, on the front page of the paper for a year and a half.”

“Time [magazine]named him ‘person of the world,’ ‘person of the millennium,’ whatever you want to call it. Jordan said, “He was everywhere.” In 2020, Time Magazine did not name a person of the world, a millennium person, or a year person. He was chosen one of the “guardians of the year,” with frontline healthcare workers.

“But now we learn that he was put on notice as early as January 31, at 10:32 p.m., when he received an email for him from one of the neurologists who receives our tax dollars, Dr. Anderson, saying, “Look, this virus appears designed, it is not consistent with evolutionary theory.”

“This thing emerging from the lab and being engineer put Dr. Fauci on alert. What exactly did he do? For almost a year, he tried to disguise his tracks and keep that information from the American people.”

“If I’m mistaken, why wouldn’t Dr. Fauci come in and answer our questions because he’s terrified of something?” Jordan said.

