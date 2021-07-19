After the release of a Moroccan man by the Biden administration, 39 inmates remain at Guantánamo Bay.

For the first time, a Moroccan man imprisoned at Guantánamo Bay was transported to his homeland, a departure from Trump-era norms that included the repatriation of a Moroccan man years after his release had been recommended.

A review board cleared Abdullatif Nasser’s repatriation in July 2016, but he remained at Guantánamo under President Donald Trump. Nasser’s imprisonment was no longer essential in the interests of US national security, according to the Pentagon on Monday.

A senior administration official told the Associated Press that ten of the 39 detainees still at Guantánamo are eligible to be transferred out, 17 are eligible for the review process for possible transfer, and ten more are involved in the military commission process used to prosecute detainees, of which two have been convicted.

Officials from the Obama administration did not explain how they would handle the current effort to prosecute five individuals incarcerated at Guantánamo for their roles in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Nasser, also known as Abdul Latif Nasser, landed in Morocco on Monday, where authorities detained him and stated they would investigate him for conducting terrorist crimes, despite the fact that he had never been charged while in Guantánamo.

President Joe Biden’s administration stated in a statement that it would continue a “deliberate and rigorous process” to reduce the number of detainees at Guantánamo Bay “while still safeguarding the security of the United States and its allies.” The Biden administration is involved in that process, according to a senior administration official who requested anonymity to disclose internal deliberations. The goal is to eventually close the Guantánamo Bay prison.

The detention center first opened its doors in 2002. After September 11, President George W. Bush’s government turned a peaceful Navy station on Cuba’s southeastern edge into a facility to question and arrest persons suspected of ties to al-Qaida and the Taliban.

To assuage worries that some of those freed had “returned to the fight,” the Obama administration established a method to guarantee that individuals deported or resettled in third countries no longer constituted a threat. It also intended to bring some of the guys to federal court for trial.

The effort to close the facility was foiled when Congress prohibited the transfer.