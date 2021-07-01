After the NYC Mayoral Election Errors, De Blasio calls for a “Complete Recanvass” of the vote count.

After the results of the city’s Democratic primary mayoral election were retracted due to irregularities, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has asked for a “full recanvass” of the results.

“Yet again, the Board of Elections’ basic institutional faults are on display,” de Blasio said in a statement. “The BOE’s vote count must be re-canvassed immediately, with a clear explanation of what went wrong. Nothing less is due to the record number of voters who cast ballots in this election.”

“Going future, the board must be completely rebuilt structurally. De Blasio continued, “I once promised the BOE over $20 million to rehabilitate themselves.” “They refused, leaving only parliamentary action as a last resort. Last fall, after waiting in line for hours to vote, I presented a plan to reform the Board of Elections.”

De Blasio’s comment comes after the New York City Board of Elections said that prior results in the city’s Democratic primary mayoral contest would be retracted due to the inclusion of 135,000 test vote records in the results.

“Every election, the Board of Elections performs rigorous and mandatory pre-qualification testing. The New York City Board of Elections issued a statement on Twitter saying, “It has been revealed that ballot images utilized for testing were not cleared from the Election Management System (EMS).” “When the cast vote records were recovered for the initial pull of RCV [ranked choice voting]data, both test and election night results were included, resulting in about 135,000 additional records.”

The test ballot images were removed from the system, according to the statement, and the ranked-choice voting results will be re-tabulated.

The board stated, “The Board apologizes for the error and has taken immediate efforts to ensure the most accurate and up-to-date results are provided.”

In the 11th round of voting, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams received 51.1 percent of the vote, while former New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia received 48.9 percent of the vote, closing in on Adams, who had been leading since Election Day.

Following the decision by the city’s Board of Elections, both Adams and Garcia published remarks, joining DeBlasio.

“The revelation of inaccurate ranked-choice votes by the Board of Elections is very worrisome and. This is a condensed version of the information.