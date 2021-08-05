After the moratorium ends, the St. Louis Sheriff’s Office says it has 126 eviction orders.

According to St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts, 126 eviction notices are outstanding throughout the city, awaiting the conclusion of the moratorium that shielded residents from being evicted during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Associated Press, Betts said he expects hundreds of further orders to come at his office soon after the embargo expires over the weekend. He’s already received calls from a slew of landlords who intend to issue eviction notices.

Betts said he intends to hire more people to keep up. Beginning August 9, his office aims to process 30 evictions every day.

“We’re going to triple the size of our two-man team. We want to straighten up those 126 evictions right away,” he said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Evictions, which had been mostly on hold during the pandemic, were set to resume Monday after the Biden administration let the federal moratorium expire over the weekend and Congress failed to act to extend it.

Millions of people might be evicted if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ban expires, according to housing advocates. However, most experts anticipate a gradual increase in evictions in the following weeks and months when the bureaucracy for removing individuals from their homes resumes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic leaders called on the Biden administration to extend the moratorium immediately on Sunday night, calling it a “moral necessity” to avoid Americans from being evicted amid a COVID-19 surge.

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it will let the ban expire, claiming that it had no choice after the Supreme Court said it had to.

Alicia Mazzara, a senior research analyst at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, said, “Struggling renters are now confronting a health crisis and an eviction problem.”

“Without the CDC’s ban, millions of individuals would be evicted or become homeless, increasing their risk of contracting COVID at a time when cases are on the rise across the country. People of color, particularly Black and Latino populations, would be disproportionately affected, with a higher risk of eviction and increased barriers to vaccination.”

More than 15 million people live in debt-ridden households. This is a condensed version of the information.