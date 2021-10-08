After the Montana Supreme Court declined to intervene, a state judge has blocked new abortion laws.

After the state’s Supreme Court declined to decide on a similar lawsuit, a Montana District Court stopped three draconian abortion laws from taking effect on Thursday.

The legislation would place a number of restrictions on abortions in the state, including prohibiting abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and requiring at least two in-person visits to a health facility. They would also force doctors to provide women seeking abortion the opportunity to hear their fetus’ heartbeat, as well as impose additional limitations on abortion drug access.

District Judge Michael Moses had already issued a preliminary injunction halting the three statutes, which were set to go into force on October 1. On August 16, Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in an attempt to overturn the laws, which were first passed by the Montana State Legislature. The lawsuit made it all the way to the Montana Supreme Court, but it was never decided, and it was remanded back to the lower courts.

The legislation were blocked by Moses on Thursday, claiming that their constitutionality was still being debated. According to his decision, the rules would inflict “irreparable harm” to Montana women seeking abortions, which he described as a “constitutionally protected right” that would also violate a woman’s right to privacy.

A prior state court judgement declared it unlawful to deny a woman the right to an abortion before the 24-week period (when the embryo becomes viable). The passage of these rules, according to Moses, would be a violation of this ruling.

“This is a significant and hard-won win.” In a statement received by The Washington Newsday, Martha Stahl, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Montana, stated, “We’re happy that the Montana District Court preliminarily banned these unconstitutional regulations, ensuring Montanans’ access to safe, legal abortion.” “All Montanans, especially those who live in rural regions, as well as Black, Indigenous, and Latino populations who are disproportionately affected by these restrictions, deserve the freedom to make their own decisions about their bodies and futures without political intervention.” Alexis McGill Johnson, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, also issued a statement.

"Abortion is still available for the state's 220,000 women of reproductive age today, providing a temporary reprieve from these unneeded and harmful procedures."