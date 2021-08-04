After the Mask Mandate Meeting, a Councilman inquires if the Health Director is telling the truth about racial slurs.

A Republican councilman in Missouri’s St. Louis County claimed that reports of racial epithets fired at the county health director during a hearing over mask laws may not be genuine.

Tim Fitch said the council was looking into what transpired at the long and noisy meeting, which Health Director Faisal Khan claimed culminated in him being beaten and racially abused for defending a new mask mandate.

“We already know he was never assaulted from available video—because I have it in my hands,” Fitch told the Associated Press by phone on Friday. “He was never shoved,” says the narrator. He was never confronted. That was the entirety of his letter. What else is he saying that is untruthful?” If he is lying about that, which is easily proven—and he still hasn’t filed a police report claiming he was assaulted—what else is he saying that is untruthful?

Khan spoke during a meeting of the St. Louis County Council on Tuesday, when the council voted 5-2 to repeal Democratic County Executive Sam Page’s mask mandate. To prevent the fast-spreading Delta strain of COVID-19, both the city and county of St. Louis began enforcing masks last week. The resurgent virus began its summer assault in Missouri’s under-vaccinated rural areas, but has already spread to St. Louis, resulting in additional cases and hospitalizations.

Khan, who has been a U.S. citizen since 2013 and is originally from Pakistan, wrote to a member of the County Council on Wednesday, claiming that as he left the meeting, he was encircled by an angry mob. He claims he was shoved, threatened, and called a racist slur, as well as having his accent mocked. He also admitted to giving demonstrators the middle finger as a response.

Caroline Fan, head of the Missouri Asian American Youth Foundation, said the comments directed at Khan “felt like being stabbed” at a press conference outside the St. Louis County Health Department.

“We’re in the midst of a pandemic,” Fan declared. “He is attempting to carry out his duties.”

The words made towards Khan, according to Dr. Ghazala Hayat, a physician and representative of the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, were heartbreaking.

“Listening to all of those racist statements and everything reflects poorly on our community, our state,” Hayat remarked.

