After the Kabul bombings, Adam Kinzinger claims that the US exit did not end the “endless war.”

Representative Adam Kinzinger said Thursday’s blasts in Kabul demonstrated that withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan will not end a “endless war,” as President Joe Biden and many Democrats and Republicans have said.

Critics of the United States’ war in Afghanistan, as well as other ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, have used the terms “endless war” and “forever war” to describe the situation. They have stated that the United States must end these battles by returning American troops home, citing the lack of clearly defined goals or timeframes for such conflicts.

“The Taliban agreed to keep the perimeter secure. They didn’t do it. After word of the Kabul bombings and injuries came on Thursday, Kinzinger tweeted, “We need to go get our fellow Americans and allies.” “Obviously, our departure did not bring a stop to the ‘endless battle.’ “Even the enemy gets a vote.”

According to the Associated Press, at least 12 US troops were killed and at least 15 people were injured in the Kabul blast, which occurred outside the airport’s Abbey Gate on Thursday. A total of 60 Afghans were also murdered.

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complicated attack that claimed the lives of a number of US and civilians. In a tweet on Thursday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stated, “We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate.”

The extremist group ISIS-K had threatened to strike the area around the airport, according to US sources. On Thursday, the militant Islamist State group, which opposes both the US and the Taliban, claimed responsibility.

After the blasts, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that the Taliban “strongly condemns the bombing of people” at the airport.

Following the Taliban's quick takeover of Afghanistan, the US military has been working feverishly to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghan nationals.