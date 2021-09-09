After the groom is told he just has weeks to live, his high school sweethearts tie the knot.

This week in San Francisco, a young man who was recently told he only has weeks to live married his high school lover in front of over 75 friends and loved ones.

Sergio Soto was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), often known as preLeukemia, when he was just 15 years old. MDS is a type of malignancy that prevents new blood cells from maturing in the bone marrow. These syndromes can lead to blood malignancies like leukemia if they proceed. MDS is most commonly diagnosed in people aged 60 and up, however Soto was an outlier.

Soto met Isabella Cristobal at a mutual friend’s party shortly after his diagnosis, and the two fell in love right away. Soto, now 20, had made up his mind that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Cristobal.

Doctors at the University of California, San Francisco, warned the couple last week that Soto had only a few weeks to live.

“I know she’ll always be there, take care of me and whatnot, no matter what happens with my therapy or whatever occurs,” Soto told a local ABC affiliate. “I knew she was the one for me, so I proposed to her. She’s the love of my life, and I’d like to spend the rest of my life with her.”

According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, one person in the United States is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma every three minutes. Leukemia treatment varies, but Soto’s cancer treatment included stem cell transplants, clinical studies, and chemotherapy.

Cristobal documented the moment the two agreed to marry in a Facebook post. Cristobal got up to put something away in the kitchen when the two were relaxing at home. “I want to spend every single moment with you,” Soto replied, turning to her.

Cristobal went on to emphasize the gravity of Soto’s unfortunate position in his next post.

“On Thursday, we received news that no one wants to hear…especially someone so young. Sergio’s leukemia had spread to his vertebrae, mouth, and soft tissue in his skull, according to scans and a sample. As a result, the staff does not believe Sergio will ever be cured of his disease. Having stated that, we are unsure. This is a condensed version of the information.