After the footballer’s vaccine comments, Howard Stern speculates that Aaron Rodgers has CTE.

During his show on Tuesday, Howard Stern dug down on his criticism of struggling NFL player Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine comments, implying that he has CTE.

“You know you have no business looking into it.” Simply visit your physician. Aaron Rodgers, you f****** fool. During his performance, he said, “Big dummy.” “Most likely has f****** beginning of—what do you call it when you get smacked in the head a lot?” His remarks were in reference to CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a degenerative brain condition thought to be connected to concussions. Many football players are thought to have CTE, as concussions are induced by a forceful blow to the head.

Rodgers has come under fire after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, despite claiming to be “immunized” at the time. He was accused of lying and spreading false information about the virus, which has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the US alone.

“‘I know what to do,’ says the big dummy sitting there. “I’m going to put horse f****** urine up my a**,” says the narrator. Stern chastised Rodgers for claiming to have taken ivermectin after testing positive for the virus despite the fact that the FDA has not approved it as a therapy for COVID-19.

During his Monday broadcast, Stern again chastised Rodgers, stating that the NFL should “kick” him out because of his vaccine comments.

“This f****** guy—I’m sorry, but I don’t watch football.” I’m not a huge fan of it. On Monday, Stern stated, “I know the guy’s a really terrific football player—why that’s they put up with his nonsense.”

“You’ve got doctors who go to medical school,” he continued. “I have no idea what’s happening to this country.” Rodgers previously stated that he performed “a lot of research” on the vaccines and that he is allergic to a component in the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. He also had reservations about taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

He also stated he chatted with podcaster Joe Rogan about his ailment and has been doing “a lot of stuff that he recommended,” including taking ivermectin.

Rodgers said on Tuesday that he accepts “full responsibility” for anyone who was “misled” by his prior comments about the vaccine.

