After the Florida School District announced a mask mandate, police intervened as the two sides clashed.

When a mask discussion turned physical outside the headquarters of a Florida school district on Monday afternoon, police had to intervene.

The scuffle between anti-mask protestors and pro-mask protesters can be seen in a video posted by NBC-2 after the Lee County School District issued a temporary mask rule. Individuals shown in the video begin to shove one another, causing cops to intervene before things got out of hand.

The district superintendent delivered the announcement at the meeting. The mandate’s restrictions take effect on Wednesday and will last for 30 days. Based on the county’s COVID-19 condition, the district will review the necessity for a further mandate at that time.

After a judge overturned Governor Ron DeSantis’ order prohibiting schools from implementing mask demands last week, Lee County became the latest Florida school district to do so.

Unless they obtain a medical exception, students and staff at the Lee County School District will be expected to comply with the rule. Faculty members will need to file for an exemption under the Americans With Disabilities Act, while students will require a note signed by their qualified health care provider.

The district will work with any students or employees who received medical exemptions during the 2020-2021 school year to return to regular status as soon as possible. Those who fail to comply with the directive without a valid justification shall face disciplinary action.

In a statement, interim Lee County Superintendent Ken Savage said, “To those who are angry with today’s outcome, I will likely not be able to ease your frustrations.” “I can only say that if we can save just one more life who would have died otherwise, this amazing extra effort will have been worthwhile.”

While Savage dislikes wearing masks and does not believe it would eliminate the coronavirus in his region on its own, he sees it as one step in the mitigation process.

This website attempted to contact Savage for comment on the mandate decision and the public’s reaction, but did not receive a response. This is a condensed version of the information.