After the floods in New Jersey, aerial photos show the extent of the devastation.

Aerial photographs taken before and after Hurricane Ida’s unprecedented flooding illustrate the scope of the devastation across New Jersey.

As the Category 4 storm caused havoc throughout the Gulf Coast before smashing down the eastern seaboard, the death toll in New Jersey has risen to 27.

Despite being downgraded to a tropical storm after landfall, Ida generated significant flash flooding as it moved northwards over New York, Connecticut, Philadelphia, and New Jersey.

Newark saw 8.44 inches of rain, LaGuardia 6.89 inches, Bridgeport 5.94 inches, and Central Park 7.19 inches on Wednesday alone, according to the National Weather Service.

Major rivers in New Jersey, including the Passaic, Delaware, and Raritan, burst their banks, converting highways into canals and submerging cars and homes.

As trains became stuck by floodwaters, public transportation, including New Jersey Transit and Amtrak, came to a halt in certain locations, and thousands of citizens were left without power.

According to NBC, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy termed the disaster a “tragedy,” saying, “All of these deaths are tied either directly or indirectly to flooding and water, whether in cars or in homes.”

According to Reuters, he continued, “This was a deadly and dangerous storm, and we are still dealing with the aftermath.”

Manville, New Brunswick, Somerville, and South Bound Brook are among the worst-affected communities in the state, with satellite photographs revealing the extent of the devastation.

On September 2 and 4, Maxar Technologies captured a series of images depicting neighborhoods in the midst of Ida’s grip and in the aftermath as the clean-up effort gets begin.

The space technology corporation also provided before-and-after photographs from 2020, which revealed the extent of the damage.

The TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, where the Somerset Patriots play minor league baseball, is partially drowned, with the parking lot waterlogged.

A railyard at Manville is shown in another view, with the railway tracks obscured by brown, filthy water.

The Saffron Banquet Hall, located in Manville, exploded and was completely destroyed, according to NJ Certified Emergency Manager John Bentz, who told NBC that the wedding venue could not be entered due to water.

The building caught fire on Friday, and photographs from Maxar show the charred wreck surrounded by fire debris. Nobody. This is a condensed version of the information.