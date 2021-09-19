After the first week of classes, the school in New York City closes. Will Switch to Remote Learning Due to COVID Cases.

Due to 19 staff members testing positive for COVID-19, a school in New York City was forced to close following the first week of sessions.

According to Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer in a tweet Saturday, P.S. 79 in East Harlem will close from Monday through September 28 because to “potential broad exposure and transmission in the school.”

Learning will be done remotely, and the school will make sure that every kid has a device and that meals may be picked up everyday, according to Brewer.

“All of my efforts are focused on assisting the principal, ensuring that parents are advised so that they do not come up on Monday, and ensuring that children and families have access to the equipment they require,” Brewer tweeted. We need the city’s leadership to take responsibility for this tragic situation.”

“This is exactly what we anticipated would happen—and why a remote option should have been available to parents in the first place,” Brewer said of the news in a previous Twitter post.

“The health and safety of our school communities is our first priority, and we do not hesitate to intervene to halt the spread,” Nathaniel Styer, a spokesperson for the New York City Department of Education, said in a statement to This website.

“We follow strict health expert advise to avoid any further transmission by quarantining close contacts, closing classrooms, and, if necessary, entire buildings,” according to the statement. “During quarantine, learning will continue, and we will provide school resources and assistance to ensure a successful school year.”

According to the NYC Department of Education, there have been 812 total COVID-19 cases in New York City schools since September 13, with 487 children and 325 staff members testing positive for the virus. The school in East Harlem was the first to close because of COVID-19. This is a condensed version of the information.