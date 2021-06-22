After the email dump, support for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fire Fauci Act has tripled.

The Fire Fauci Act, introduced by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, is gathering traction among Republicans in Congress, albeit it has a small chance of becoming law.

In April, the Georgia congresswoman presented legislation to decrease Dr. Anthony Fauci’s pay at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to zero. Greene’s bill had only four cosponsors a month after it was launched, but after the release of some of Fauci’s emails, it has gained backing from 13 of her Republican colleagues.

According to Congress.gov, South Carolina Representative Jeff Duncan is the latest Republican to sign on to Greene’s bill. Representatives Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Barry Moore of Alabama, and Louie Gohmert of Texas had all signed on as cosponsors a few days before.

Despite its name, the Fire Fauci Act would not remove Fauci from his job as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Instead, the director’s compensation would be eliminated until someone else took over the post.

Fauci is accused of neglecting to provide people with “correct information” about the COVID-19 epidemic and of changing his mind about wearing face masks, according to the legislation. Fauci defended his shifting suggestions, claiming that new understanding about the virus and how it spreads had led to them, but his response has done little to quell criticism.

Republicans used the release of Fauci’s emails to restart their attacks on him, despite the White House’s support for him as an expert and valued advisor. Thousands of pages of censored emails cast doubt on what Fauci knew about gain-of-function research in China, the efficacy of masks, and the probability that the virus originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fauci hit back, claiming that his emails were taken out of context and that those clamoring for him to be dismissed or imprisoned were “crazy.”

Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who was the bill’s original cosponsor, accused Fauci of being part in a “cover-up” over the “efficacy of immunity provided after a natural infection” during a recent press conference. Massie said that he had not been inoculated because he had recovered from COVID-19, and he chastised officials for encouraging people with natural antibodies to risk the vaccine’s “hazard.”

Andy Biggs, an Arizona congressman, has also signed on as a cosponsor. This is a condensed version of the information.