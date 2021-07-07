After the election law protests, Greg Abbott tells lawmakers to restore pay for Capitol workers.

According to the Associated Press, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered lawmakers to restore money for the state’s legislative branch after vetoing salaries for approximately 2,000 Capitol employees following a strike that derailled a restrictive voting bill.

“These priority topics for the Special Session put the people of Texas first and will keep the Lone Star State on the road to prosperity,” Abbott stated.

With the GOP’s huge majority in the Texas Legislature, the bill is expected to succeed, while Democrats have promised to fight on and have not excluded out breaching quorum again.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Abbott, as expected, named new election rules one of almost a dozen subjects that he is asking lawmakers to examine over the next 30 days in a special session that begins Thursday, including border security and other GOP lightning rod issues.

The two-term governor, who is up for reelection next year and hasn’t ruled out a presidential run in 2024, gave no clear indication of what changes to Texas’ election laws he wants. Republicans are already backing away from the two most controversial issues that drove Democrats’ dramatic quorum breach just before the Memorial Day weekend deadline.

Republican State Representative Jacey Jetton, who worked on the state’s previous omnibus voting bill, Senate Bill 7, expressed optimism that items such as mail ballot harvesting, voter roll maintenance, voter assistance fraud prevention, and where and when people can vote would be included in this session’s election integrity legislation.

“Both the Senate and the House are eager to get this issue resolved,” Jetton said.

Jetton said he didn’t know how voting legislation will appear this year, but that many of the initial provisions of Senate Bill 7 “found a lot of support, at least among Republicans” in both chambers. He predicted that “a number of these components will resurface in some shape or fashion,” and hoped that members of both parties could evaluate the new legislation without bias in order to find common ground.