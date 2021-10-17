After the driver leaves a full cup of coffee outside, a perplexed customer is unable to open the door.

From ordering takeout for a night in to bringing us a McDonald’s breakfast when we’re hungover, food delivery workers are an integral part of society.

They’re not only for food anymore; you can get your weekly groceries, wine, pastries, and even morning fuel, namely coffee, delivered right to your house.

But for one man called Alex Bradshaw, that literal interpretation threw a spanner in the works after his delivery driver essentially imprisoned him inside his house by placing a full cup of coffee in front of the door.

Bradshaw posted a video to his TikTok account, @slopshaw, depicting his plight, with his cup just inches away from the door. As his door swung open, he was faced with the near-impossible challenge of retrieving his drink without tipping it over.

He captioned the video he posted at the end of last month, “Thanks for the coffee Doordash.” The video, which can be viewed here, has had over 945,000 views and shows him opening the door just a crack while he tries to figure out how to retrieve his coffee.

The video ends without a conclusion, but Bradshaw, who claims to be from New Jersey on Twitter, elaborated on the scenario in the comments.

