After the death of Nathan Valencia, a Nevada boxing panel is considering becoming involved in amateur events.

Following the death of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas student at a fraternity charity boxing event last month, Nevada’s boxing regulators are debating whether to become involved in amateur boxing events.

During a meeting of the Nevada Athletic Commission on Monday, the five-member panel will explore possible oversight of such events.

The school’s oldest fraternity, Kappa Sigma, staged the November 19 charity boxing match, which has been hosting these events for at least 10 years without the commission’s approval. Nathan Valencia, 20, was taken to the hospital after collapsing shortly after the off-campus match. Four days later, he died.

Valencia, a high school junior, has never boxed before.

In a statement, UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield said, “We are stunned and heartbroken as we grieve the loss of one of our own.”

“Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. I’m sure there are no words to express their sadness and emptiness “Added he. “We are thinking of them during this tough moment.” Valencia’s death was certified by the Clark County coroner as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, according to NBC News. Despite the fact that the death was “tragic,” police in Las Vegas stated that “the circumstances surrounding his death are not illegal, and no charges will be brought.” On November 29, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) announced that it has begun an investigation into the event.

In a statement, Chairman Stephen J. Cloobeck said, “The NSAC takes this tragedy seriously, and our sympathies go out to Mr. Valencia’s family and loved ones.” “As more information about the investigation becomes available, we will share it.” Competitions involving students and hosted by schools, colleges, universities, and related organizations are excluded from the commission’s monitoring under Nevada law. Cloobeck would not say what recommendations might be discussed at the meeting.

UNLV and its national organization have suspended the fraternity pending further inquiry.

Cloobeck has stated that the commission would have governed promotion, allowing, weigh-ins, referee requirements, and insurance for “contests and displays of unarmed combat” as defined by state law. On-site medical care would have been required.

Valencia’s family, through their attorneys, has demanded that those responsible for his death be held accountable.

