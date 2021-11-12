After the death of a Georgia teacher in Mexico, a ‘feminicide’ charge could be filed.

A man has been arrested in Mexico in connection with the abduction of a Georgia first-grade teacher, whose body was discovered in Mexico earlier this week.

Alexandra Morales, a 24-year-old teacher at Lawrenceville’s Benefield Elementary School, was reported missing after failing to return home after a planned vacation, according to a letter issued to parents with children in Morales’ class earlier this week. Morales’ body was discovered in Mexico on Tuesday, according to Morales’ brother, who spoke to Atlanta-based station WGCL-TV.

The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that a man has been charged in the teacher’s disappearance, and that additional accusations, including femicide, could be filed in the coming days.

Morales was last seen on October 30 and is thought to have vanished in Zapopan, a city in Jalisco near Guadalajara. According to the broadcaster, she visited the area late last month to attend a concert.

The State Prosecutor’s Office in Jalisco convened a press conference on Thursday to discuss a case involving a 24-year-old American woman who had gone missing in the area. Authorities claimed they learned of Morales’ disappearance on November 5 and issued an arrest warrant for a man they identified as “Fidel B” on November 8. The arrest order was issued after the prosecutor’s office obtained “proof of his possible involvement” in Morales’ disappearance, according to the prosecutor’s office. Authorities said during the news conference that Fidel B. had been charged with aggravated disappearance and would appear in court on Friday.

As officials continue to review the facts surrounding Morales’ disappearance and death, the prosecutor’s office stated it’s conceivable Fidel B. will face more charges.

According to Univision Atlanta, authorities with the prosecutor’s office said, “We are waiting for a series of views that will determine precisely the circumstances of the event.” “The individual has already been charged with vanishing. The accusation will be carried out for some other crime that could constitute femicide once the corresponding views have been received.” The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office has been contacted for comment, and we will update this article if we receive a response.

