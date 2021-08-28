After the deadly attack, Tulsi Gabbard condemns the “elite” for wanting to rebuild Afghanistan.

Tulsi Gabbard, a Hawaii Democrat, blamed the American “elite” for the country’s shortcomings, claiming that U.S. soldiers should have been pulled out of Afghanistan long ago after the deadly Kabul attack this week.

Gabbard has long been critical of America’s “forever” or “endless” conflicts, having run for the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in 2020 but dropping out and endorsing President Joe Biden in March 2020. During her presidential campaign, the congresswoman—who is also an Iraq War veteran—made withdrawing US soldiers from overseas conflicts a top priority.

“After Al-Qaeda terrorists attacked us on September 11, our valiant warriors, special forces, deployed promptly to Afghanistan to destroy Al-Qaeda. Gabbard stated in a video message sent to her official Twitter account on Saturday that they completed their duty quickly and effectively, and that is when they should have gone home.

She went on to criticize America’s “elite” for striving to rebuild the country after Al-Qaeda was defeated.

“But the elites intended to nation-build,” the former congresswoman explained, “getting us into a 20-year conflict with no clear objective or plan, creating immense suffering and wasting trillions of public dollars.”

She went on to ask if Americans would hold the “elite” accountable for their acts, implying that they are “unlikely” to face any consequences.

Gabbard stated again that the war in Afghanistan cost more than a trillion dollars and “countless lives” in an utterly unsuccessful attempt to “build democracy.”

“Will we let the elite drag us into new, even more expensive military excursions in the guise of spreading or safeguarding democracy?” she wondered.

Gabbard replied to her own question, “Probably.”

“We mourn for the agony that the rich have already caused,” the former representative stated. “We have to stop them from causing even more,” she said.

In the aftermath of the Taliban's fast takeover of the country and the military's exit, the US has been rapidly evacuating Americans, allies, and Afghan refugees from Kabul's international airport.