After the deadline, Chris Wallace confronts Jake Sullivan on US leverage with the Taliban.

President Joe Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, was asked by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace about the administration’s claims that it will have “significant leverage” over the Taliban after the US military entirely withdraws by the end of August.

During a Friday press conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that the US will have “enormous power” over the Taliban in the future. Critics have questioned that assertion, claiming that the Taliban use illegal means to fund their operations and that the US lacks sufficient partners in the region to help pressurize the group. Sullivan was grilled by Wallace about the administration’s assessment during a Fox News Sunday interview.

“Do you truly feel we have ‘enormous leverage’ over the Taliban, as you put it? Enough for us to be able to get out our American and Afghan allies once we leave? Do you truly think that, and do you truly believe that we will be able to establish—or re-establish—a US embassy in Kabul?” Wallace enquired of a member of the Biden administration.

“No one here [at the White House]trusts the Taliban,” Sullivan said. No one in this room is banking on the Taliban’s words.” The Biden administration, he noted, is focused on “actions.”

The answer to the question of leverage, according to the national security adviser, is “emphatically yes.” He stated that the White House believes the US has “considerable influence” to ensure that American citizens and others are able to leave the country safely. If required, Sullivan added, the US could “bring immense pressure to bear on the Taliban with a rapid and robust response.”

Before the US considers reopening its embassy in Kabul, Sullivan stated that the Taliban must “follow through” on its promises. The Taliban have stated that they want to build a “inclusive” administration that is open to the rest of the world.

Wallace pressed Sullivan even more, telling out that "some people doubt" if the US has any leverage over the Taliban. The Fox News anchor acknowledged that the US can financially "strain" the Taliban by blocking billions of dollars in assets, but noted that the State Department has a $5 billion bounty on the head of one top Taliban official due to.