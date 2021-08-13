After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ First Presidency, the church’s highest governing body, released a statement Wednesday asking churchgoers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to wear face masks during public meetings.

Vaccine opposition among Christian groups has been a staple of America’s medical freedom discussion for the past few months, with demonstrators citing the Bible and holding posters that read “the blood of Jesus is my vaccine” while objecting to mandates. According to a research by PRRI and Interfaith Youth Corps, the historically pro-vaccine LDS church has remained mostly out of the debate, with 65 percent of members stating they accept vaccination.

Despite this acceptance, appeals for “personal freedom” continue to be a source of contention in the community. The First Presidency has issued statements of encouragement, postponed worship sessions, and gone virtual, yet opponents point out that the body has failed to carry out church-wide commands. Instead, it has given local leaders the authority to make their own policies, taking into account local legislation.

“Whenever social separation is not possible, we recommend the wearing of face masks in public meetings to limit exposure to these viruses,” the First Presidency noted in a statement. “If everyone follows the sensible and thoughtful counsel of medical specialists and political leaders, we can win this war.”

Dr. Russell M. Nelson, the church’s president and a prophet to the Latter-day Saints, served as a cardiologist and has pushed the vaccine, releasing images of himself receiving it. However, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune, churchgoers have resisted the pressure to wear masks and be vaccinated.

Despite the fact that the vaccine protects against severe instances, persons who get the Delta version can still spread it to others. Given the current situation, the CDC has suggested that masks be used inside once more.

However, because the Mormon church is spread across all 50 states, COVID-19 requirements may vary widely amongst congregations. Local mask laws are prohibited in places like Texas, which has over 362,000 church members, yet masking indoors is the norm in California, which has over 756,000.

Some churches, however, This is a condensed version of the information.