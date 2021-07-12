After the Commissioner tests positive for COVID, the surfside search teams and officials will be tested.

The Associated Press reported that search teams and officials seeking to locate bodies after a 12-story building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, will be tested for COVID-19 after a vaccinated Miami-Dade county commissioner who assisted with rescue efforts tested positive for the virus.

In a news release issued Sunday, Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz said he and his chief of staff, Isidoro Lopez, who is also vaccinated, were infected with COVID-19. Diaz stated he fell ill earlier in the day with flu-like symptoms.

“Staff and others who have come into close touch with them will be tested today and tomorrow,” Diaz said in a statement.

pic.twitter.com/R0ucah5azY

— July 12, 2021, Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz (@CommishDiaz)

According to the news release, Diaz and Lopez are isolating themselves and following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) protocols. COVID-19 testing will take place at the Surfside command center on Monday, according to Miami-Dade spokesperson Rachel Johnson.

According to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the death toll from the condominium collapse has risen to 90, with 31 people still missing.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Miami Herald claimed that Diaz had attended news briefings and meetings with other officials in Surfside.

Breakthrough infections, in which fully vaccinated people contract the coronavirus, do occur, but they are extremely rare. Only about 1% of such occurrences resulted in hospitalization or death, according to an Associated Press review of government statistics published in May.

Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the United States recently have been among persons who were not vaccinated, according to the analysis, demonstrating how effective the vaccine has been and indicating that deaths could approach zero if every eligible person gets the vaccine.

In comparison to previous weeks, Florida health officials reported a surge in COVID-19 cases and a higher positive test rate last week.