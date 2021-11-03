After the city voted to keep police, the Floyd family urges a “change of current system.”

After people rejected a move to dissolve the city’s police force, George Floyd’s family is advocating for a change in Minneapolis’ criminal justice system.

The proposal, which was on the ballot during Tuesday’s election, would have replaced the police with a Department of Public Safety that was “public-health focused.”

However, 56 percent of voters voted to preserve the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD). Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed about 18 months ago after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes.

Following Tuesday’s vote, Floyd’s cousin and president of the George Floyd Foundation, Shareeduh Tate, reaffirmed the need for police reform.

In a statement, Tate added, “I believe there is as much possibility for police reform initiatives to be pushed within the Minneapolis Police Department.” “The voters have spoken, and they do not want a department of public safety to replace the MPD. Now they must work hard to improve their existing system so that officers do not murder another black man in broad daylight in front of a camera, like they did with George!” Floyd’s killing on May 25, 2020, provoked nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality. Floyd stated “I can’t breathe” more than 20 times and called out for his mother during the police killing, which was captured on film.

In April, Chauvin was found guilty of unintended second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. In June, he was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison. Three other Minneapolis cops who were on the scene at the time of the fatal shooting will also face charges.

Following Floyd’s death, police changes were made in a number of states across the country. More than a dozen states have outlawed chokeholds, and the Justice Department announced in September that carotid restraints would be prohibited unless lethal force was used.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was enacted by House Democrats in Washington, D.C. The bill, which has yet to be taken up for a vote in the Senate, would abolish officers’ qualified immunity and make other changes.

After the ballot initiative was struck down on Tuesday, other activists are calling on the Minneapolis police to make adjustments.

“We. This is a condensed version of the information.