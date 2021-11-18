After the Censure Vote, Paul Gosar Shares a New Photoshopped Anime With AOC, Pitting Democrats Against Trump Republicans.

After being censured and removed of committee assignments on Wednesday, Representative Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, posted a new altered anime image to his official Instagram account depicting pro-Trump Republicans against leading Democrats and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Last week, Gosar, who has advocated conspiracy theories and claimed to align himself with white racists, tweeted an edited anime movie depicting him killing New York progressive Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and insulting President Joe Biden. The post prompted criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, leading to his formal censure by the House this week.

Gosar allegedly apologized to Republican colleagues in a conference meeting, but in a new social media post, he doubled down on his use of anime to depict violence between Republicans and Democrats. In his Instagram story, the congressman shared a photo from Instagram user Jack Privilege that was a modified rendition of a crucial image from the anime series Attack on Titan’s last season.

Former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and Senator Ted Cruz are among the Republicans featured in the altered image, who are pitted against Democrats President Joe Biden, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I stand with @repgosar,” Privilege wrote the doctored image, adding a flexing arm emoji.

Gosar shared a link posting his original video depicting an anime version of himself killing Ocasio-Cortez just minutes after being censured on Wednesday. After receiving millions of views and a lot of backlash, the Republican legislator removed his first tweet of the video, which was also from Attack on Titan.

Gosar also slammed the censure vote against him.

After the vote, he tweeted, “I was surrounded by members of Congress who reject the kabuki theater we saw.” “Being encircled by members of the House in the Well of the House in solidarity against the mob of censors was a historic first. This chastisement was clearly staged, as everyone knows.” The vote to censure Gosar in the House passed with 223 votes in favor and 207 votes against. Only two Republicans, Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger and Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, joined their Democratic colleagues in voting to condemn the. This is a condensed version of the information.