After the cases were dismissed, Florida’s largest school district decided to eliminate all mask requirements.

According to the Associated Press, Florida’s largest school district is allowing parents to determine whether or not their children need wear masks in school.

Miami-Dade County has declared that mask mandates would be formally suspended in all of its schools. The decision was made because to low COVID-19 infection rates, according to Superintendent of Schools Alberto Carvalho.

“On the basis of current health conditions, which have substantially improved,” Carvalho said at a news conference, “starting tomorrow, parents can access the parent opt-out form from any elementary or K-8 school in Miami-Dade.”

By Friday, children who have signed the opt-out form will no longer be wearing masks.

Three out of four schools in his district had no new coronavirus cases in the previous week, according to the superintendent. He also stated that elementary schools accounted for the majority of the schools that did not register new occurrences. Carvalho has already relaxed regulations for middle and high school students, stating that the complete mandate would be lifted once cases in elementary schools decreased.

Broward County, the state’s second-largest school system, has also started talking about loosening the present mask requirement.

The announcement by Miami-Dade comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis introduced a bill that would allow parents to sue school districts for implementing mask mandates. A judge earlier determined that the governor could either enforce or prohibit regulations in the state’s public schools.

“At the end of the day,” DeSantis said as he presented the agenda, “we want people to make informed decisions for themselves.”

At 7 instances per 100,000 persons, Florida is tied with Georgia and Hawaii for the lowest number of COVID-19 cases per capita.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

If the number of instances rises again, Carvalho warned news media then mask protocols might alter.

Coronavirus cases have decreased from an average of 21,700 per day in mid-August, when the school year began, to an average of 1,500 per day now. Hospitalizations have also decreased from around 17,000 to around 1,300.

The two large school districts have gone against the DeSantis administration by demanding all pupils to wear masks. The state’s health department issued a guideline requiring districts to give parents the option of allowing their children to wear masks or not.

The battle between the districts and the state is still going on. This is a condensed version of the information.