After the caretaker died, the mother and daughter most likely starved in their home.

Three family members died of natural causes in Glenaire, Missouri, after a tragic series of circumstances.

Roger Wilfong, 66, had been caring for his sister, 67-year-old Mary Wilfong, and their mother, 99-year-old Virginia King, when their remains, along with those of their pet dog, were discovered earlier this summer.

Autopsy results have now established that the incident was not the product of foul play or intoxication, which surprised officials at the time. Rather, all three family members died as a result of a “unfortunate” and frightening freak accident. As a result, the episode emphasizes the vulnerable and frequently precarious situation that persons who rely on others for care face.

Police believe Roger Wilfong died on June 21 after choking on food, according to the Courier-Tribune. His sister and mother, whom he looked after, were left without food, drink, or medications after he died.

According to investigators, Virginia King and Mary Wilfong died the following month, in July.

According to the Courier-Tribune, a Clay County Sheriff’s Office press release stated, “They both had major health difficulties and could not move around the residence without his assistance.” Virginia King and Mary Wilfong’s mobility impairments, according to authorities, may have led to their deaths because they were unable to feed or care for themselves.

While malnutrition is likely to have played a role in their deaths, the autopsy revealed that their official cause of death was unknown: “Autopsy reports said Mary Wilfong and Virginia King died from unclear causes, but there was no sign of foul play, drugs, or alcohol.”

Furthermore, it’s suspected that the home’s air conditioning system was broken, producing a fatal situation in the sweltering July heat. The temperatures between when Roger Wilfong died on June 21 and when the bodies were discovered on July 21 were well into the 90s on many occasions, which could have contributed to the deaths of Mary Wilfong and Virginia King, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The reason of death of the family’s dog was also unknown because its body was too decayed to be examined. Authorities, on the other hand, stated they discovered indications of dog food in the residence but no access. This is a condensed version of the information.